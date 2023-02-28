Strategie Grains raises EU rapeseed crop forecast to 19.6 mln T

Consultancy Strategie Grains has increased its forecast for 2023 European Union rapeseed output to 19.6 million tonnes, up from 19.5 million projected a month earlier, it said in an oilseed report.

The forecast was now slightly above last year’s production, also estimated at 19.5 million tonnes.

Rapeseed plants are generally in satisfactory condition, though rain was needed in the western part of the EU, Strategie Grains said, echoing comments by other crop analysts.

The slight increase anticipated for harvest production could contribute to a further swelling in rapeseed stocks next season, with rapeseed also expected to face competition from sunflower seed and soybeans for crushing demand, it said.

Rapeseed stocks in the EU are already expected to rise in the current 2022/23 season, as supply from competitively priced Australian shipments and imports from Ukraine into Poland and Romania have outstripped demand, Strategie Grains said.

Rapeseed prices have retreated sharply from record highs last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and they had potential to drop further by the end of this season, it added.

The French consultancy trimmed its forecast for this year’s sunflower seed harvest to 11.2 million tonnes from 11.3 million previously, but that would be 22% above last year’s crop.

EU soybean output was still forecast at 3.2 million tonnes, up 28% on year.

Strategie Grains anticipates farmers will keep sunflower and soy planting close to last year’s high levels and that yields will recover from drought-affected results in 2022.

Sunflower seed planting is expected to start soon in the EU, though dryness in southern Spain may hamper early field work, it said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Sandra Maler)