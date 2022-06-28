Strategie Grains raises EU rapeseed crop outlook, sunseed unchanged

Strategie Grains has raised its forecast for this year’s European Union rapeseed harvest to 18.3 million tonnes, from 18.2 million predicted a month ago and now nearly 8% above last year’s crop, the consultancy said.

The upward revision reflected good yield prospects in the Czech Republic and the Baltic states, as well as increased area estimates for Sweden and France, it said in an oilseed report.

Strategie Grains kept its forecast for the 2022 EU sunflower seed crop at 10.9 million tonnes, 5% above the 2021 level and a new record.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)