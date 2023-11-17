Strategie Grains sees lower EU 2024 soft wheat area after rains

Excessive rainfall during winter grain sowings in France and to a lesser extent Germany will lead to a fall in the European Union’s total soft wheat area for next year’s harvest, hurt yields and support prices, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

France has experienced nearly uninterrupted wet weather over the past weeks, bringing grain sowing to a virtual standstill in many parts of France.

“Growing area for 2024-crop soft wheat in the EU-27 is currently estimated 0.9% below the level of 2023, and furthermore, yields could fail to match their potential, as happened at the 2020 harvest, especially in France,” it said in a monthly report.

Despite rainfall also hampering maize harvesting in France, Strategie Grains raised its estimate for the 2023 crop for a third consecutive month to 61.0 million metric tons, from 60.6 million last month.

“A major contrast exists between harvest results in western and northern Europe, where yields are good, and the southeast, which scored disappointingly this season,” Strategie Grains said.

It also raised by 200,000 tons its estimate for last summer’s soft wheat harvest to 125.8 million tons, now stable on last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)