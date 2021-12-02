StratumFive and Emsys are Podium Connected

Today the Podium Connected community welcomes Emsys Maritime and its award winning emissions monitoring

and reporting tools. UK based voyage informatics provider StratumFive and Emsys Maritime, an established technology

company based in the UK, have agreed to collaborate and make data available within the Podium environment.

Emsys Maritime supplies patented technology to accurately monitor all types of marine engine (2-stroke and 4-stroke diesels), marine boilers, waste incinerators, and gas combustion units (GCUs). Additionally, experience working with new and emerging technical solutions such as open loop, closed loop, and hybrid scrubbers has given the company the expertise necessary to address the increasing demand for comprehensive emissions compliance and performance monitoring, measuring and reporting

“Each addition to the Podium Connected Community delivers more data combinations to apply to operational efficiency and compliance. This benefits all Connected companies whether subscriber or solution provider.

With the current focus on emissions it is not difficult to see where Emsys Maritime fits in. The contribution the data they provide can make to the monitoring, reporting and analysing the efficiency of the fuel cycle is increasingly important.” Ross Martin, StratumFive CEO

“We see the collaboration with StratumFive a further enhancement of our market leading emissions reporting tools. With many chartering companies requiring ESG reporting of GHG’s such as CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) and CH4 (Methane), Emsys combined with the Podium platform can easily provide real-time off vessel emission inventory reporting.

Measuring the unburned hydrocarbons in an engine exhaust may alert operators to resolve any technical issues when engine performance limits are exceeded. Rapid resolution of faults help prevent significant increased costs in fuel consumption. With further developments planned for 2022, this integration will allow Emsys users to operate efficiently and stay ahead of the market and regulatory reporting requirements.”

Source: StratumFive