StratumFive and ScanReach are Podium5 Connected

StratumFive today confirms ScanReach has joined the Podium5 Connected Community. Together the companies will be able to facilitate the implementation of onboard IoT platforms providing data to the Podium5 Voyage Informatics platform. This capability will benefit companies in the Community and others interested in connected solutions.

ScanReach has developed the innovative wireless IoT platform for complex and confined steel environments such as ships, offshore rigs and offshore wind turbines. Cabling is the conventional method to transfer data in large and complicated steel environments such as ships, offshore platforms and industrial plants. Retrofitting ships for connectivity through cabling is expensive, complicated and heavy.

The forthcoming revolution in the maritime and offshore industries is mainly driven by the power of digitalisation and increased connectivity onboard and between vessel and land. Advanced wireless solutions will enable increased personnel safety, and monitoring of assets, equipment and cargo in new ways.

“Adding ScanReach and its Wireless Onboard Connectivity solution to the Connected Community is a major step forward for maritime digitalisation. In addition to digitised noon reports and logbooks, the Community can build cost effective sensor and system networks on any ship. This capability will enable operators to acquire more data and leverage the full capabilities of our voyage informatics platform, Podium5 to generate efficiencies”

Mike Powell, StratumFive CBO

“The combination of ScanReach’s onboard wireless connectivity and StratumFive’s Voyage Informatics platform leverages innovative technology to provide the maritime industry with a complete solution for voyage monitoring, reporting, analysis and optimisation.”

Arild Sæle, ScanReach CEO

Source: StratumFive