StratumFive and TX Marine are Podium Connected

The Podium Connected community welcomes TX Marine and its suite of machinery monitoring and measurement tools. UK based voyage informatics provider StratumFive and TX Marine Messsysteme, an established, family owned company based in Germany, have agreed to collaborate and make data available within the Podium environment.

TX Marine’s engine performance monitoring, flow measurement, emission measurement and condition monitoring data will be available to select, configure, contextualise, analyse and optimise. GHG emissions reduction is an industry imperative. Whether as part of operational reductions or enhanced monitoring and reporting requirements, a comprehensive suite of performance analysis tools will provide efficiency gains.

“The addition of TX Marine to Podium is very welcome. The range of sensors available for clients to select and view continues to expand and allow them to build a context rich, big picture view of system performance for optimisation. The benefits of sensor data are more easily realised in this environment. We look forward to working with TX Marine as the growth in the Podium Connected community is increasingly delivering opportunities for collaboration which are mutually beneficial” says Ross Martin, StratumFive COO “It is very important to us to advise our customers as best we can in the area of engine performance monitoring. This also includes building a large network and long-term collaborations so that great benefit result from it. Our experience shows that customers want to invest in monitoring systems in order to keep an eye on the status on board. This not only includes measurement technology but also the systems that store and analyze the data. Through the many years of experience of Podium in performance monitoring, we see a great potential for cooperation” says Nadine Paschen, TX Marine MD

Source: StratumFive, TX Marine