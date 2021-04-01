StratumFive and Veinland are Podium Connected

The Podium Connected community welcomes Veinland today. UK-based voyage informatics provider StratumFive and Veinland, an established hardware and software provider based in Germany, have been working together for more than 4 years and today confirm they have taken the easy and logical step of making data available within Podium. The connection of new data sources to the award winning Podium platform and its advanced contextualisation capabilities delivers efficiencies in tracking, routing, safety, security, fuel consumption and emissions.

Configurability and adaptability to multiple use cases means the data relevant to every user can be displayed on one platform for all functions. Veinland’s development and construction of hardware and software, to receive and process digital and analogue system signals from multiple manufacturers makes an ideal fit for Podium. Both companies products are designed to resolve complexity and generate value from data.

“StratumFive’s and Veinland’s solutions are both focussed on extracting data from silos and applying it holistically, digitally encoding the entire voyage. This combination of capability means the best mix of available data sources can be applied to the safe and efficient execution of the voyage. Every addition to the Podium Connected community delivers value and choice to those using the platform. We are confident both StratumFive and Veinland will benefit by taking this next step in their long standing co-operation. ” says Ross Martin, StratumFive COO “One source, multiple solutions” is VEINLAND’s philosophy- providing a solution for different questions and needs, which exist in different markets.” says Christoph Niendorf, Veinland’s Sales Director

Source: StratumFive, Veinland