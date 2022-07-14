StratumFive and Verifavia collaborate on emissions

StratumFive confirms Verifavia has joined the Podium5 Connected Community. Verifavia will validate and certify the emissions module of the Podium5 Voyage Informatics platform. This collaboration will ensure Podium5 users can be confident in the data collection, analysis and reporting tools available to them to reduce the compliance burden and enhance emissions monitoring.

Verifavia SAS is accredited by COFRAC as a Global EU Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) Verifier ; the accreditation process by UKAS for UK MRV is on-going. Verifavia is also the First Independent Verifier to Provide IMO DCS Verification and CSI Verification. With its innovative approach, streamlined procedures and the technical expertise of its team, Verifavia provides a top-class service that ensures its customers experience a smooth verification journey.

“Building trust in data applications is essential if digitalisation is to fulfil its potential to improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of marine transportation. Providing a validated fuel and emissions module within the Podium5 voyage informatics platform will support a wide range of performance and efficiency use cases in addition to streamlining workflow and reporting.” Mike Powell, StratumFive CBO.

“We are very proud to start a new collaboration with StratumFive. They have extensive experience in monitoring, reporting, and analysing ship’s operational data, be it crew entries or data from automated systems, and the modules of their IT solution are very innovative and answer real needs of the sector. The certification of Podium5 for compliance with regulatory programmes for shipping emissions will improve confidence when it is time to report fuel consumption & emissions. It is a also real opportunity to facilitate the exchange of data and documents between operators and verifiers through dedicated interfaces or APIs – improving the efficiency of the overall compliance process and unlocking the utmost benefits of digitalisation for operators.” Nicolas Duchene, Verifavia Shipping General Director.

For more than a decade StratumFive has been delivering leading cost-effective voyage monitoring solutions and has now become a leading voyage intelligence provider to more than 13,000 ships. Its global network includes the recently acquired FleetWeather operations centre in the USA and its 50 year history of service excellence. At the beginning of 2020 the company launched Podium5 , an advanced voyage informatics platform for an increasingly connected maritime community.

