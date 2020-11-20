StratumFive signs up as Fleet Data application provider

UK-based StratumFive, a leading maritime tech company, is to join the fast-growing group of Certified Application Providers connecting with Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service.

Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, pre-processes that data, and uploads it to a central cloud-based database equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API). StratumFive will use the Fleet Data API to eliminate the problem of connecting shipboard data to cutting edge applications such as StratumFive’s voyage intelligence platform, Podium.

Podium moves data interpretation forward by connecting data sources or third party applications and integrating them within its unique timeline architecture. Users can quickly visualise correlated data streams in an agile dashboard environment, transforming operational monitoring and decision-making.

Major step

These benefits can only be achieved with first class data inputs, so the addition of Fleet Data is a major step forward and allows the StratumFive- and Inmarsat-serviced fleets to connect to Podium.

Within Podium, billions of data points received through Fleet Data can be assembled by the user to deliver optimum voyage context and insight. With past vessel performance, near real-time visibility of present performance and predictive performance, opportunities to save fuel, cut emissions and lower operational costs are made easier.

“The addition of Fleet Data to the growing list of Podium integrations provides our clients with a complete end-to-end integrated IoT experience, without the prohibitive costs of alternative solutions,” said StratumFive COO Ross Martin.

Operational efficiency

“Accessing timely sensor data ashore has been historically challenging and expensive for many ship owners and operators, typically requiring bespoke onboard data networks with connections to hundreds of individual data points. Often this has involved custom interfaces to legacy equipment or delayed and unreliable manual inputs.

“When combined with Podium, the Fleet Data solution addresses these problems, enabling all clients to quickly visualise correlated data streams, fleet-wide, in an agile shore-side dashboard environment. This is the solution that our industry needs in order to reap the promised cost savings and other operational efficiencies of digitalisation.”

Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “We are delighted to be working with StratumFive, and as a trusted and respected company in the shipping community, Inmarsat and StratumFive will combine connectivity and mission-critical data to harness the true potential of data for vessel optimisation and transform the future of shipping.”

Source: Inmarsat