StratumFive welcomes Danelec Marine to Podium’s suite of fully integrated data sources

StratumFive has incorporated Danelec Marine’s ship-2-shore data automation solution, DanelecConnect, into its market-leading Podium collaborative workspace as an approved third-party data source, the companies have announced today. The development continues StratumFive’s growing list of integration partners and third-party data sources for Podium with more anticipated in the coming months.

DanelecConnect uses IoT infrastructure to collect a range of operational and technical data onboard a vessel and packages it for end users. Podium will seamlessly correlate this data, alongside the 7.8bn other values it processes every day, to provide users with a full picture of their operations in a unique timeline architecture.

Users will further benefit from Podium’s capability to unify data from ship, shore, engine, and environment, with the integration of DanelecConnect data, which will unlock new efficiencies for the global fleet. Users will be able to integrate DanelecConnect data from their vessels across personalised dashboards, alerts, visualisations and KPIs to ensure that they have a complete picture of what is happening across their operations.

Ross Martin, COO, StratumFive, said: “The addition of Danelec Marine to the growing list of Podium integration partners provides our clients a complete end-to-end integrated IoT experience, without the prohibitive costs of alternative solutions. Accessing timely sensor data ashore has been historically challenging and expensive for many ship owners and operators, typically requiring bespoke onboard data networks with connections to hundreds of individual data points. Often this has involved custom interfaces to legacy equipment or delayed and unreliable manual inputs.

When combined with Podium, the DanelecConnect solution addresses these problems, enabling all clients to quickly visualise correlated data streams, fleet-wide, in an agile shoreside dashboard environment. This is the solution that our industry needs in order to reap the promised cost savings and other operational efficiencies of digitalisation.”

“Accurate data allows for effective decision-making”, added Mike Powell, Strategy Director, StratumFive. “When we established Podium, we wanted to unify the shipping industry’s many disparate data sources into one single space. By incorporating DanelecConnect, we’ve successfully added another piece to this puzzle. We’re confident that as our network of integration partners, third-party data sources and core endpoints grows, Podium’s ability to offer shipping accurate and timely insights grows further in tandem.”

Casper Jensen, Chief Operating Officer at Danelec Marine, said: “After more than two years of successful collaboration, we are delighted to grow the DanelecConnect Application Provider ecosystem to include StratumFive’s Podium collaborative workspace.

With Podium’s full integration with our agnostic, cost efficient and robust ship-2-shore cloud-based data solution, both StratumFive’s existing customers and potentially the global fleet of vessels legally required to carry a VDR on-board can benefit from advanced digital capability.”

Source: Danelec Marine