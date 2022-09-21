Stream Marine Careers celebrates first person to qualify after completing cadetship

Leading provider of cadetship programmes in the maritime industry Stream Marine Careers (SMC), is proud to announce its very first cadet has passed his Certificate of Competency.

Qualifying as an Engineer Officer, Andrew McCord was part of SMC’s first intake of cadets in 2019 and attended the City of Glasgow College. During his cadetship he sailed with both Zodiac Maritime Ltd and Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

Part of the Stream Marine Training Group, SMC provides shipping companies with the best Merchant Navy Officers, ready to sail the ships of tomorrow.

Throughout his cadetship, Mr McCord received full support from the training officers at SMC and also took the opportunity to work part time as a lifeguard at the Stream Marine Training facility in Glasgow to support his studies.

The newly qualified seafarer is now looking ahead to a long career in the maritime industry and has secured his first role with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines. He hopes to progress and build on the knowledge gained during his training and has high hopes to go on to become a Chief Engineer.

Mr McCord looks back on his cadetship with great fondness and recalls his biggest highlight was when he transited the Suez Canal.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time with SMC and am very grateful for the opportunities the cadetship has given me. I received fantastic support from the trainers at SMC and they really helped me through the programme. I met many different people along the way while learning onshore and out at sea and they made my cadetship enjoyable and worthwhile. I am very excited to now begin my career at sea with Fred Olsen, armed with all the knowledge and practical skills I have learned.”

CEO of the SMT Group Martin White said: “I am very proud to see one of our first cadets qualify as an Engineer Officer. The careers side of our business is growing from strength to strength and by the end of next year we will have more than 200 cadets under our management.”

“Our legacy is training the next generation of seafarers and that is something we are very proud to be doing. These cadets are the future of our maritime industry and it’s essential they are given the right support and training to take their first steps into the industry.”

