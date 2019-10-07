Stream Marine Leads the Market with STCW Approved LNG Training

Glasgow based Stream Marine Training (SMT) was one of the first training providers in the world and the first in the UK, to provide STCW approved courses to teach seafarers how to use LNG as a fuel.

SMT recognised that there was a gap in the market three years ago and capitalized on the increasing popularity of LNG as a fuel by certain sectors of the maritime market to reduce sulphur emissions. This popularity has been steadily increasing, particularly in light of the Sulphur Cap regulations which come into force on the 1st January 2020.

The company has already successfully delivered training to 15 companies made up of around 20 different nationalities, including the crew of the first LNG powered cruise ship. Other stakeholders include governments, industry majors in the cruise, ferry, emergency response & salvage, ports and container sectors.

“SMT had the foresight to develop LNG training well ahead of the rest of the industry even before the STCW standard was ratified, as we knew that it would be an important fuel in the run up to the Sulphur Cap. Our experts have developed an excellent course which dispels all the myths associated with the use of this fuel and delegates get to see the storage, bunkering and transfer of the fuel at first hand. We have also customised LNG courses for specific sectors of the industry that have particular requirements including our work with the Society of Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) to produce information booklets on all aspects of LNG use,” said Martin White, CEO at SMT.

Customised LNG training is also available with courses tailored to specific maritime sectors like Oil & Gas, the cruise and ferry markets and container lines.

“Delegates can either come to our offices in Glasgow or if there is sufficient demand from a particular client, we can travel to a specific location to carry out the training,” added Tony in’t Hout, Director of Marine and Technical business, “our customised courses are tailored to cover particular aspects of the sector that our delegates work in so they are aware of how to safely implement LNG as a fuel.”

Source: Stream Marine Technical Training