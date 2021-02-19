Stream Marine Training and Stellamar Partnership Drives Seafarer Recruitment and Training

Stream Marine Training (SMT) and global recruitment provider Stellamar have formed a strategic partnership to improve seafarers’ career prospects and training needs.

Southampton based Stellamar has close links with the maritime industry, especially in the cruise, port operations and super yacht sectors, and has an in-depth knowledge of the specialist skills and attributes required by crew to fill many of the technical roles in these areas. It has a rigorous selection process and recommends SMT as its preferred provider of MCA STCW approved training courses to candidates that need to update their mandatory safety critical training to ensure they can carry out their roles in a professional and competent manner.

“’Maritime skills and training is a key agenda across the industry and we recognise the importance in selecting the right partner in this area, to ensure maximum levels of safety onboard our clients vessels,” said Alasdair MacMillan, CEO of Stellamar.

“Having worked closely with SMT over a number of years, as well as other major players in this space, it is clear to us that SMT is paving the way for ensuring the safety of vessels and crew in the modern world. We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with SMT to assist in their substantial and continued growth in the coming years.”

SMT now employs a blended learning approach with online training for the theory parts of its courses and on-site practical sessions at its COVID-safe facilities in Glasgow. This means that trainees’ travel and accommodation costs are reduced as well as having the flexibility of taking the theory sections of their courses wherever they are based in the world, provided there is reliable internet access.

“SMT is growing rapidly and we’ve had to make some senior appointments recently to keep pace with our ambitious plans. Stellamar is the first recruiter we turn to when seeking candidates for senior roles as we know that the staff fully understands our requirements and has unrivalled maritime recruiting experience,” said Colin McMurray, SMT’s Group Managing Director.

“Stellamar’s CEO Alasdair is very hands-on and is great to work with as he understands exactly what we need and recently found us the perfect person for our Business Development Manager vacancy,” he added.

Both companies will continue to work together to promote the maritime industry as a great option for talented individuals that want a structured career path backed with comprehensive training and knowledge support.

Source: Stream Marine Training (SMT)