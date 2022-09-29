Stream Marine Training Group welcomes World Maritime Day initiative to shine the spotlight on a greener shipping industry

Leading training provider in alternative fuels Stream Marine Training Group welcomes the World Maritime Day theme of ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping’ and is urging companies to look at their own training needs now to ensure crews receive the right training for a sustainable future.

Stream Marine Training Group (SMG) is playing a leading role as the maritime industry enters the green revolution, being one of the first companies to offer training courses in alternative fuels. The Glasgow-based company is now working with global brands to provide training in new fuels as the industry works towards the United Nations’ 2030 sustainable goals.

Earlier this year SMG launched a new set of training courses in the renewables sector that were approved by the Global Wind Organisation (GWO), as well as Bahamas Maritime Authority -approved Training for Service on Ships using Fuels covered within the IGF Code courses.

The UK Government has committed to achieving ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, and SMG has pledged to achieve this and is therefore deeply passionate about providing the best training for future energy sources.

As the industry comes together to focus on innovative ways to ensure shipping has a more sustainable and greener future, SMG is encouraging the maritime industry to prepare action plans for their own training needs now to ensure seafarers receive the best level of training in alternative fuels.

Tony Int’ Hout, Director of Stream Marine and Technical, said: “We would really encourage shipping companies to start looking at creating their own action plans now for the training of their seafarers in working with new fuels. It’s not going to be a case of one training course fits all.”

“There are four new sustainable fuels that crews will need training on and they are all very different and require different training courses. Therefore, shipping operators need to have plans in place for their training requirements. We need to ensure the industry is trained in these new fuels by 2050 so we need to look at how we are going to achieve that now.”

CEO of SMG, Martin White, added: “I am proud that SMG is playing a leading role in training the world’s global fleet in alternative fuels as the industry moves into the green revolution. I welcome the World Maritime Day initiative to focus on greener shipping and look forward to joining the discussion on how we are going to achieve this.”

Source: SMT