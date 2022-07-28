Stream Marine Training proud to run first Battery and Fuel Cells Awareness Course arming seafarers with the safety knowledge around handling lithium-ion batteries

Global marine training course provider Stream Marine Training (SMT) has run its very first Battery and Fuel Cells Awareness course to arm seafarers with the knowledge on the life-threatening risks of lithium-ion batteries.

As a fast-growing new vehicle fuel source, shipping companies are set to have new challenges around the dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries. It has been found that vessel fires caused by these batteries and fuel cells can be extremely violent and difficult to control. SMT has created this emergency response and awareness course to help crews prepare for the possible dangers

The course offers a full eco-system of competency and training awareness for batteries and fuel cells systems, and implementing the correct procedures with confidence within the safety management systems. It also provides a more detailed look at the hazards and practical elements of batteries and fuel cells as a bunker fuel.

SMT has become the industry’s household name for innovation and new courses for emerging technologies and products to support the knowledge and understanding of seafarers at managing this type of fuel source within modern vehicles. The new battery courses at SMT will offer vital insight for seafarers, shoreside management and operators.

CEO of the SMT Group, Martin White said: “We are proud to be taking a pro-active approach in teaching the industry on handling battery and fuel cells safely. They carry huge risks, so it is vital that anyone who will be working with them receive a high standard of training around handling them safely.

“SMT is delighted to be leading the way in preparing the industry as it moves towards a more sustainable future. We already offer training courses working with alternative fuels, so we are delighted we can now offer this course.”

The SMT Battery and Fuel Cells Awareness course is an excellent course for management teams and onboard crew for those working on ferries and any type of car carrier.

Source: Stream Marine Training