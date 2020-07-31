Stream Marine Training Re-Launches Marine and Technical Training Courses

Following the successful re-launch of its STCW safety critical courses in June, Stream Marine Training (SMT) has re-launched its specialist Marine and Technical portfolio of training programmes.

The Marine courses cover training ranging from the Polar Code, marine evacuation, MCA small workboat stability course and a host of STCW approved courses covering crisis management, human element leadership and management as well as passenger safety.

The Technical training courses cover STCW approved oil, chemical and liquified gas operations and also MCA approved engine training along with basic training for service on ships using fuels covered within IGF code.

The course formats will follow the new SMT business model of blended learning training which offer online learning coupled with socially distanced practical sessions at SMT’s facility in Glasgow.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming people onto these development courses as we have proved that our new way of working using a blended approach is really successful and the feedback from the people who have been on our safety critical courses has been really positive,” said Alex Ponomarev, Sales Director of SMT.

SMT follows HSE, MCA and Government guidelines to keep delegates and staff safe while they are visiting the facilities, with one way systems clearly marked to navigate safely around the sites and touchless hand-washing stations which are installed at strategic locations. Social distancing is strictly maintained at all times.

“Having created live webinars for the safety critical courses, our trainers are now experienced in delivering online learning so our trainees get the best of both worlds with a blended mix that offers flexibility and reduced travel and accommodation costs,” he added.

Source: Stream Marine Training