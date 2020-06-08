Stream Marine Training Re-opens Safely to Offer Blended Learning for Key Worker Safety Critical Courses

After weeks of hard work and careful planning, Stream Marine Training (SMT) re-opened for business on 1st June offering a blended digital and classroom based range of STCW safety critical courses to support the maritime industry’s key-workers.

Having run dozens of the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency, MCA approved STCW webinars over the past month, the team at SMT has put together a schedule that allows their customers to do the theoretical elements of the Basic Safety Week and Refresher cycles using a live interactive digital platform.

For the practical elements, new stringent policies that comply with the HSE and Government guidelines have been put in place on site to ensure the safety and wellbeing of SMT’s customers and staff.

These include:

• Protective screens and face coverings introduced

• One-directional routes set up around the premises

• Markings on the floor for equipment locations and distance measuring

• Touchless sanitary stations installed at strategic locations and all classrooms

• Social distancing measures with queue control

• Medical checks and safe areas

• Major reduction of paperwork for staff and delegates with a drastic move to electronic forms and assessments

• Staggered start times

• Advanced cleaning arrangements with on-site professionals with a clear directive and cleaning program

Before being able to join classroom based activities delegates are asked to read and sign SMT’s COVID-19 awareness document which outlines best practise guidelines.

Numbers attending classroom courses have also been limited to respect social distancing requirements.

Webinar led PSSR and Security Awareness will complement the practical hands-on courses such as EFA, PST in SMT’s pool and fire-fighting training which takes place at SMT’s open-air fire grounds at Glasgow International Airport.

This innovative approach applies to the Refresher cycle too which will now begin with an advanced fire-fighting update webinar course before attending Firefighting, PSCRB, PST and FRB updating courses.

Development training will also soon be available but at the moment SMT felt it was important to focus on key worker safety critical training only.

Using webinars in this way reduces the amount of time students need to be present at the company’s training centre by a full day for both sets of courses. This significantly reduces client accommodation and travel costs.

This blended learning approach also gives total flexibility for the trainees who can choose which days they want to visit the site for the practical exercises and when to take the theoretical content using the live webinars.

All the listed STCW courses running over webinars are approved by both UK MCA and Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA).

“Our team has worked extremely hard to make sure that we could re-open in a safe manner while still offering our clients the main safety critical courses which are fundamental for seafarers to learn. This new blended approach offers participants and staff a safe environment in which to learn given the current circumstances and we have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from this first week of blended learning training,” said Martin White, CEO of Stream Marine Training.

“Now that these key safety courses are running successfully, we will start to re-introduce our development training programmes in the near future. Keep checking our website for further updates,” he added.

The following endorsements have been received by SMT from some of the delegates who have already visited SMT’s office:

“The processes and signs put in place were well thought through and easy to follow. Great for personal reassurance and safety.” 3rd Officer

“SMT’s staff were very helpful and professional every step of the way in making me feel safe and welcome.” Chief Officer

“Guys are serious about keeping the place sterile. Have washed my hands and used sanitiser pretty much every time I moved about.” Master Mariner

“A big thank you for SMT’s efforts in delivering the courses. Top job, looking forward to be back next week for the boats!” Able Deckhand

Source: Stream Marine Training