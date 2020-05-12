Stream Marine Training’s Customers receive MCA STCW approved certificate via Webinar Course

Over the past few days Glasgow based Stream Marine Training (SMT) has been very busy running live webinar courses in the presence of their valued customers and the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency, MCA. The current travel situation acted as a disruptor to the training and certification industry and SMT was among the first maritime training providers to raise the subject of MCA SCTW approved webinars.

Upon the successful completion of a two-day webinar, participants received an MCA STCW approved certificate. SMT received dispensation from the MCA for delivering these courses online as well as normally classroom based training due to the current travel restrictions imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the MCA advised that the technology, delivery method, staffing arrangements and content provided by SMT was “more than adequate” with compliments for the unique know-how allowing “for the course content to be the main focus of the presenter”.

Prior to completion of the course, participants were required to sit an online exam. This allowed SMT’s customers to update their training certification and expand their knowledge whilst complying with the current Government regulations.

Some of the course participants advised they were a little cautious of online training at first, but upon completion found every step of the webinar process easy to follow, engaging, educating and fun. The team at SMT pride themselves in supporting the maritime industry especially in these particularly challenging times.

SMT is excited to be leading the way and bringing the maritime industry a range of new STCW compliant adaptive training options over the coming weeks starting with:

Proficiency in Security Awareness

Proficiency in Designated Security Duties, DSD

Updating Proficiency in Advanced Fire Fighting, AFFU

Personal Safety & Responsibility, PSSR

Source: Stream Marine