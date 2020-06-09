streamlineHavila Shipping ASA: Shell UK Limited enforces early redelivery of the PSV Havila Crusader
Shell UK Limited has redelivered the PSV Havila Crusader early.
The vessel was chartered from 18th January 2020 for a period of 2 wells firm. The parties agreed on an estimated charter period of one year.
The parties have different views on the obligation of Shell UK Limited in a charter party based on 2 wells.
The company will consider which steps to take towards Shell UK Limited as a result of the early redelivery.
Havila Crusader will be laid up, awaiting improved market conditions.
Source: Havila Shipping ASA