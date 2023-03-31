Streamlining Procurement in Shipping: SERTICA Connect Integration attracts more suppliers

SERTICA Connect is revolutionizing the way shipping companies and suppliers interact by simplifying the procurement process. The platform integrates seamlessly with the order systems of leading suppliers such as MAN and Wärtsilä, enabling a hassle-free exchange of requests for quotes, purchase orders, and order confirmations. The procurement process has never been easier.

Lemvigh Müller, Wrist, and Hanil Fuji are the latest companies to join the growing list of suppliers integrating SERTICA Connect. With direct integration, suppliers no longer need to log into individual SERTICA Connect portals but can make all updates in their own ERP systems, which saves valuable time and resources.

But how can the buyers and the suppliers better communicate with each other? SERTICA Connect establishes a direct and automated electronic link between them, allowing shipping companies to centralize data. The platform features a dedicated login for suppliers, facilitating ease of management and automation.

One of the companies utilizing SERTICA Connect to connect with their customers is MAN Energy Solutions. According to Henrik Bruun from MAN Energy Solutions, “Integrating with SERTICA Connect enables our customers to expedite their purchases faster via automated data exchange. This empowers us to concentrate on advancing our ambitious Moving Big Things to Zero strategy, which aims to drive the green transition.”

The adoption of MTML format for data exchange adds to the platform’s simplicity and has already generated substantial savings for shipping companies and suppliers who utilize SERTICA Connect today. In addition, shipping companies reduce human errors when placing a order.

DFDS has been using SERTICA Connect for years, and Monika Lubszczyk sees the SERTICA Connect Integration as an advantage not only for suppliers but also for shipping companies. Monika explains, “The platform allows for easy and immediate viewing of orders, which improves our processing time. Working with suppliers such as Wrist, MAN, and Wärtsilä via SERTICA Connect, we receive faster responses and have seen an increase in correct deliveries.”

Michael Paarup from RINA Digital Solutions has been involved in the development of SERTICA Connect Integration and concludes, “Exchanging procurement data directly between buyer and seller is necessary and to the benefit of both parties. The industry is still dominated by different procurement portals where either the buyer or seller needs to retype data. SERTICA Connect Integration avoids this with standard API’s and enable a cost-effective way of communicating and exchanging information.”

Source: RINA