Strengthening Maritime Compliance: Through RINA’s Leonardo Emission Partnership, Varuna Marine Services BV Enhances Emission Reporting

Varuna Marine Services BV, a leading provider of maritime solutions, proudly announces the integration of RINA’s Leonardo Emission Partner into its flagship platform, CyberSmart. This strategic collaboration leverages the advanced capabilities of Leonardo to enhance emission reporting and compliance within the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

As a Leonardo Emission Partner, Varuna Marine Services BV is set to deliver improved tools for automated data collection, verification, and reporting. This integration facilitates seamless data sharing with RINA, enabling enhanced compliance with stringent environmental regulations and optimizing operational efficiency. By incorporating Leonardo into the CyberSmart platform, Varuna Marine Services BV empowers clients to maintain precise control over emission data, receive timely updates, and manage regulatory submissions effectively.

“We are thrilled to integrate RINA’s Leonardo Emission Partner into our CyberSmart platform,” said Sanjeev Wewerinke-Singh, Director at Varuna Marine Services BV. “This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our mission to drive compliance and innovation within the maritime industry. It strengthens our ability to support our clients in meeting regulatory requirements while driving operational excellence.”

CyberSmart, Varuna Marine Services BV’s flagship platform, utilizes artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced cloud infrastructure to streamline maritime operations. The platform provides powerful insights and data-driven solutions designed to optimize compliance and operational performance.

Varuna Marine Services BV remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to support environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance across the maritime sector. The integration with RINA’s Leonardo Emission Partner underscores Varuna Marine Services BV’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry.

Source: Varuna Marine Services BV