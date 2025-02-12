Strengthening the Fight Against Drug Trafficking with New Technology – WSC Technology Day brings authorities, carriers and innovators together

The close collaboration between ocean carriers, customs authorities, law enforcement and regulators have led to successes in disrupting drug trafficking through containerized shipping. To build on this momentum, the World Shipping Council (WSC) convened its first-ever “Technology Day” at the World Customs Organization (WCO) headquarters in Brussels on January 30-31, 2025. This milestone event reinforced the deepening cooperation between industry stakeholders and government agencies in advancing security technologies to combat illicit trade.

Innovation to Stay Ahead of Criminal Networks

“The fight against drug trafficking and supply chain abuse has seen real progress, thanks to ongoing collaboration and intelligence-sharing,” said WSC President & CEO Joe Kramek. “Criminal networks are constantly evolving, so we need to evolve also. By working closely with customs, law enforcement and regulators, and by leveraging the latest technological advancements, we can further strengthen our ability to detect and disrupt illicit activities.”

WSC Technology Day brought together ocean carrier representatives, WSC staff, officials from Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK, and the USA, as well as experts from the European Commission and the WCO Secretariat. Over the course of two days, participants explored cutting-edge solutions to detect attempts to smuggle drugs in containers, reinforcing the industry’s commitment to proactive security measures.

Exploring the Latest Security Technologies

On the first day, WSC members and key government officials engaged in a high-level discussion on emerging security technologies. Expert technologists led sessions on:

• Smart seal and container security devices

• Smart container technologies

• Sniffing devices and other detection mechanisms

These discussions provided essential insights into the effectiveness and limitations of various solutions, equipping participants with the knowledge to assess and adopt the most promising technologies. In addition, representatives from the European Commission’s Cluster IV (Technology) within the EU Ports Alliance briefed attendees on key innovations shaping the future of container security.

The second day featured in-person presentations from leading technology developers. Each session included a detailed overview of the technology, followed by interactive discussions on its practical application in securing the supply chain. The technologies presented include tracking devices, smart seals, communications technology, drones, sniffing technology, and more.

A Shared Commitment to Stronger Security

The WSC Technology Day is the latest step in an ongoing joint effort between WSC member lines and authorities to strengthen container security through intelligence-sharing, regulatory cooperation, and technological advancements. As criminals attempt to adapt, the shipping industry and its partners remain committed to keeping global trade secure, resilient, and free from exploitation by organized crime.

Source: World Shipping Council