Strike action looms over Limassol, Larnaca ports

Strike action looms over Limassol and Larnaca ports now that workers have turned down the Labour Ministry’s proposal on the renewal of their collective agreements.

Unionists are now expecting Minister Zeta Emilianidou to come up with a new initiative to lift the current deadlock in labour relations, Philenews reported on Friday.

Moreover, the strike threat comes at a time when a hefty 16% hike in tariffs announced by the three concessionaires at Limassol port has already stirred up a crisis in the business community.

However, the Minister has made clear she won’t call a new meeting unless measures already in place by port workers are lifted. Since February 7, port workers abstain from overtime work.

“After nine years as Minister of Labour I do not intend to either change employment institutions or procedures that have been implemented for decades in the country,” Emilianidou said.

Everybody involved knows that no mediation effort can take place as long as measures are in place, she added.

