Strike Escalation For Officers At Royal Fleet Auxiliary To Coincide With Labour Conference

Nautilus International, the union representing officers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, has announced an escalation in industrial action.

The union has announced a period of three days of strike action beginning 00:01 on 20th September, finishing 23:59 on 22nd September. The last day of action will coincide with the beginning of the Labour Party conference.

This is a marked escalation from previous action, which took place over one day on Thursday 15th August and another day on Tuesday 3rd September.

Officers from different RFA departments will strike at various points across the three days.

The action comes as RFA employees have experienced a real term pay cut of over 30% since 2010, with a 4.5% pay rise of 2022/23 imposed in November 2023. This pay offer was resolutely rejected by members.

The RFA is also currently facing a recruitment and retention crisis.

Nautilus international director of organising Martyn Gray said “Since Labour have come to power, they have ended several ongoing public sector disputes, except for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

This is yet another clear message to our members that they are undervalued by government, irrespective of party, despite their criticality to our nation’s national security and defence.

Despite discussions with the Ministry of Defence, frustratingly we have not received a new and improved pay offer.

If government is not willing to listen to the gravely felt frustration and anger of RFA employees, we are left with no other option but to escalate our action which will cause significant disruption to the service and the Royal Navy who are reliant on the support from the RFA.

This is not a situation we take lightly, but we will not stand by and allow government to dither and delay while our members continue to be overworked, underpaid and undervalued.

We stand ready to put an offer to members that reflects the real term pay cut since 2010 and represents a pathway towards a future of Fair Pay.

A fair offer on this basis will not only end this dispute but will also begin to end the persistent staffing crisis and help return the RFA to a long-term sustainable service.”

Source: Nautilus International