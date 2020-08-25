Strike truce puts port back in business

Work has resumed at a Canadian port following unlimited strike action which brought container operations to a standstill amid stalled contract negotiations.

The indefinite strike at the Port of Montreal by the Longshoremen Union, CUPE Local 375 (Longshoremen Union) began on 10 August and saw the suspension of berthage services and the handling of cargo in the port’s terminals before a truce was announced between the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) and the Longshoremen Union on 21 August, with normal operations at all port facilities resumed on 23 August.

This indefinite strike is the fourth work stoppage by dockworkers at the port since 2 July this year, said Montreal Port Authority (MPA). The strike action has been carried out as the Longshoremen Union negotiates the renewal of a collective agreement with the MEA.

“I would like to thank all the parties involved, namely the MEA, the Longshoremen’s Union and the Checkers’ Union,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the MPA. “With their exemplary collaborative efforts the Port of Montreal is now able to resume serving its clients effectively, benefitting the whole economy. This is great news for the Port, but more importantly, for all the businesses depending on port operations.”

The MEA and the Longshoremen Union have agreed to a seven-month truce during which no pressure tactics will be used, a period that will allow both parties to continue negotiating while fully maintaining port operations.

The MPA also welcomes the agreement in principle reached between the MEA and the Port of Montreal Checkers’ Union on 21 August.

Source: Port Strategy