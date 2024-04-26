Strong Newbuilding Ordering Momentum Evident in the Market

Ship owners have been quite active in the newbuilding market for yet another week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “active and dynamic market, shipbuilders are experiencing very strong demand and the increasing number of orders place them in a situation where they carefully consider who to award the available slots not to run down potential business and disappoint clients. Prices remain strong and deliveries are pushed forward except for a few particular cases of speculative orders placed potentially for reselling purpose. Tsuneishi received an order for up to 4 x Aframax from an undisclosed contractor, no price was disclosed but only deliveries between 2026 and 2028. Dalian shipbuilding increased its Tanker orderbook and added 3 x LR2; 2 units are for AET and will be ammonia dual fuel propulsion, deliveries in 2027 and one unit is for account of Union Maritime for delivery in Q3 2026 which is now considered fairly prompt. Italian owners D’Amico Società selected Jiangsu New Yiangzijiang for an order of 2 x LR1 for delivery in September and November 2027, contract price of $55.4 mln each. In the bulker sector, major Turkish owner Ciner increased his commitment to NB business by ordering 4 x 82,000 dwt scrubber fitted Kamsarmaxes at Hengli SB, all for delivery in Q2 and Q3 2027; the owner is building up his dry bulk fleet having contracted more than 20 ships in the last year”.

Meanwhle, in a separate report this week, shipbroker Xclusiv added that in the S&P market, in the dry bulk market “on the Capesize sector, the Scrubber fitted “Frontier Unity” – 181K/2012 Koyo was sold for USD 35 mills. The Kamsarmax “HL Ibt” – 81K/2011 Hyundai Samho sold for USD 19.5 mills to clients of GNS, Korea basis TC back at USD 16K/day till June 2025. Clients of Ince Shipping Group, Turkey, acquired the Ultramax “Federal Island”- 63K/2017 Imabari for USD 32.6 mills. High buying appetite was noted on the Supramax sector, with 9 vessels found new owners. Chinese buyers acquired the Supramax “Yi Long Shan” – 57K/2013 China Shipping Industries, the “Wu Gui Shan”- 57K/2013 China Shipping Industries, the “Fu Quan Shan” – 57K/2013 China Shipping Industries for mid USD 15 mills each, and the “Tai Ping Shan” – 57K/2011 China Shipping Industries for mid USD 13 mills. On the same sector, the “Ecoocean” – 56K/2011 Mitsui was sold for USD 18.2 mills. Finally on the Handysize sector, the “Carlota Bolten” – 37K/2015 Yangzhou Guoyu was sold for USD 18.8 mills to Greek buyers, while the “Atlantic Laurel” – 33K/2012 Hakodate was also sold to Greek buyers for USD 15.5 mills”.

In the wet market, Xclusiv added that “on the Suezmax sector, the “Fraternity” – 158K/2009 Samsung was sold for USD 51 mills to Greek buyers. Chinese buyers acquire the Scrubber fitted Aframax “Amax Arrow”- 116K/2009 Samsung for USD 43.5 mills. Chinese buyers acquired also the LR2 “Gstaad Grace II” – 113K/2009 New Times and the Aframax “Afragold” – 113K/2009 New Times for USD 41 mills each. Clients of Taihua Shipping acquired the StSt MR1 “Skarven” – 34K/2009 Kitanihon for USD 29 mills. Last but not least, the Ice Class 1A Chemical tanker “Besiktas Iceland” – 8K/2007 Karadeniz changed hands for USD 10.8 mills”.

Similarly, Banchero Costa added that “after offers were invited two weeks ago, the Japanese controlled baby cape Spring Samcheonpo 120,000 built 2009 Sanoyas (SS/DD due July 2024) was reported sold to Chinese buyers at $18.4 mln. In the Kamsarmax segment the Sammy 82,000 dwt built 2012 Tsuneishi (SS due 2026, scrubber fitted) was committed at $24.6 mln, two weeks ago the Key Guardian 82,000 dwt built 2011 Sanoyas was reported at $23.7 mln. The Susanoo Harmony 38,000 dwt built 2020 Saiki (SS due 2025) was reported at $29.5 mln. In the tanker market GNMTC were reported to be behind the purhcase of the modern LR2 Calypso 112,000 dwt built 2019 Samsung (Scrubber fitted) at $79 mln. The Aurviken 112,000 dwt built 2019 Samsung (Scrubber fitted) was sold at auction at $73 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide