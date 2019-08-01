Strong oil product margins may erode Saudi, Iraqi Sep crude OSP cuts: traders

A sharp recovery in oil product margins over July may lead Saudi Aramco and Iraq’s SOMO to tone down the extent of price cuts on crude oil headed to Asia in September, a survey of market participants by S&P Global Platts showed this week.

“[There] should be cuts, but restrained cuts due to product margins, especially on the lights, [where] naphtha has been the strongest [performer],” a Singapore-based crude trader said.

Backwardation in the benchmark Dubai cash/futures spread dipped 73 cents/b on average between June and July, making a strong case for lower official selling prices, or OSPs, from Middle East producers, crude traders and refiners told Platts.

“Based on the [Dubai crude] structure, Arab Light should be down 75 cents/b,” an Asia-based refinery source said.

But product margins such as naphtha and gasoline outperformed expectations over July, and would likely lead to national oil companies, or NOCs, tempering the OSP reductions, they said.

“Saudi Aramco may not be [inclined] to decrease that much — I also think the cut might be less due to cracks,” the refinery source added.

“Light grades may be supported,” a second crude trader said.

Aramco is expected to cut prices by 50 cents/b on average, with most survey participants providing a reduction range of 30 to 80 cents/b for the five Arab crude grades that flow into Asia via term contracts every month.

Arab Light is widely expected to be cut around 50 cents/b for September- loading cargoes, however, some traders pointed to a widened Oman/Dubai premium over July as justification for a bigger cut of around 70 cents/b.

“The Dubai structure was weaker, and the Oman/Dubai [spread] widened,” making the case for a deeper cut on Saudi OSPs, according to a third crude oil trader.

The spread between Oman futures traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange and Platts cash Dubai assessments averaged 62 cents/b over July. The spread, which forms the basis of Saudi Aramco’s crude prices to Asia, averaged 5 cents/b over June.

Meanwhile, price differentials for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy are expected to go down by around 30 to 40 cents/b each. Opinions for Arab Extra Light and Super Light did not result in concrete numbers, but participants said the cuts would be smaller due to strong performance on light products such as naphtha and gasoline.

Iraq’s SOMO is expected to cut price differentials as well, for both the Basrah Light and Basrah Heavy crude grades loading in September and destined to Asia, the survey results showed.

The OSP differential for September Basrah Light is expected to be cut around 50 cents/b, and that for Basrah Heavy by around 40 cents/b, participants said.

OSP METHODOLOGY

Saudi Aramco is understood to track the backwardation between Platts front-month cash Dubai and second-month futures in setting the core direction of its five OSP crude grades destined for Asia every month. However, Aramco may also take into account other factors, such as product cracks. Saudi Arabia’s OSP-linked grades do not trade in the spot market.

Saudi Aramco’s OSPs for Asia are based on the average of Platts front-month cash Dubai and DME Oman. SOMO’s OSPs for Asia-destined Basrah crudes are based on the average of Platts front-month cash Dubai and Oman assessments.

The spread between Dubai cash and swap has averaged $1.27/b to date in July, down 73 cents/b from $2/b over June, Platts data showed Wednesday.

Platts surveys a range of crude oil market participants across Asia for OSP expectations each month, comprising sellers, refiners and traders of Middle East crude oil in the region.

Source: Platts