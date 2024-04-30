Strong Support for Maritime Dialogue Meeting in Washington

Danish Shipping is currently represented in Washington as part of an International Chamber of Shipping delegation. The program includes a dialogue meeting with authorities from a group of major shipping nations, who share common values and the desire for open and unrestricted access to international maritime markets.

As part of the visit, the so-called US/CSG dialogue meeting is being held on Wednesday, which is a meeting between the American authorities and members of the Consultative Shipping Group (CSG) forum, which includes 18 significant maritime nations, including Denmark which holds the presidency.

“We are pleased to again this year be able to organize the US/CSG dialogue forum in Washington. It is important to maintain and further strengthen the dialogue at the regulatory level with our American partners, especially at this time, where the challenges for international shipping are numerous. We are happy that the support for this dialogue forum continues to be strong – and we look forward to some productive meetings in the coming days,” says Andreas Nordset, Director of the Danish Maritime Authority.

The meeting, which takes place every other year, is an excellent platform for discussions about current challenges in the international maritime industry.

It is important to maintain and further strengthen the dialogue at the regulatory level with our American partners, especially at this time, where the challenges for international shipping are numerous

Andreas Nordset, Director of the Danish Maritime Authority

Over the next 3 days, further progress will be made based on the continuing good dialogue with a range of international maritime ad­mi­ni­stra­tions – and not least the American authorities. Topics such as dec­ar­bo­niza­tion of shipping, sanctions, the situation in the Red Sea – and many other important topics, will be on the agenda.

A strong turnout is expected from the American side, with high-ranking re­p­re­sen­ta­ti­ves from the US Maritime Administration, US Coast Guard, and US State Department expected to contribute their perspectives in the maritime dialogue with the international industry.

“The US/CSG meeting provides us with a good opportunity to discuss some of the challenges that Danish shipping experiences in the American market, such as protectionist legislation or American sanctions, which affect Danish shipping on international markets. The dialogue also provides us with invaluable insight into conditions in our second-largest market – and not least insight into how the USA is responding to international developments,” says Jacob K. Clasen, Deputy CEO of Danish Shipping.

Source: Danish Shipping