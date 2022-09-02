Strong turnout at the fourth edition of The Nautical Institute Singapore Conference 2022

More than 200 shipping professionals from all over the world attended The Nautical Institute Singapore Conference 2022 held at Suntec City Convention Centre.

Back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the theme for this year was “Navigating Through the Digital Age: Towards a Green Future”.

The conference which was a carbon-neutral event thanks to Swire Shipping, saw delegates participate in various lively panel discussions. These sessions were led by a variety of experts from the maritime industry on topics including Navigation on the Modern Bridge, The Mariner and the Law, Shaping the Future Navigator (Gen Alpha), and Green Shipping (How Green is our Shipping).

During the event, Guest of Honour, Ms. Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) gave a speech. She touched on how the Nautical Institute has made very important contributions to develop maritime professionals and the future of the maritime industry in Singapore.

Capt André L. LeGoubin MNM MA FNI, President of The Nautical Institute and Mark Cameron, Chief Operating Officer, Ardmore Shipping Corporation delivered their respective keynote addresses.

Capt. Yves Vandenborn, FNI, Honorary President of The Nautical Institute (Singapore) said: “We are extremely grateful the event was a resounding success. On behalf of The Nautical Institute (Singapore), we would like to thank everyone including our sponsors for taking the time to attend and share their expertise at the conference.”

“We believe the Nautical Institute Singapore Conference has grown over the years since its inception and is now the region’s key platform for professional views on maintaining the safety and efficiency of shipping operations.”

Source: The Nautical Institute (Singapore)