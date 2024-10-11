Stronger consumer protections needed to address current and emerging harms consumers face online

Nine out of ten consumers have been affected by “dark commercial patterns” – manipulative online design tactics such as countdown timers, hidden fees, and subscription traps that influence consumer behaviour and often lead to unintended purchases or privacy compromises. These deceptive practices are widespread on websites and apps, posing significant risks to consumers worldwide.

The findings are part of a new OECD survey conducted with over 35 000 respondents across 20 countries. They were presented during the OECD Consumer Policy Ministerial Meeting on 8-9 October, where Ministers adopted a Declaration committing to further protecting and empowering consumers in the digital and green transitions. The Declaration underscores the need to act against both current and emerging harms consumers face online, encourages businesses to adopt fair practices, and commits governments to protect all consumers. It places emphasis on those who may be particularly vulnerable, such as children, older consumers and infrequent internet users. Additionally, the Declaration calls for an update to the OECD Recommendation on Consumer Protection in E-commerce to better address the evolving risks and harms in the digital transition.

“With consumer spending accounting for about 60% of GDP in OECD countries on average, consumer policies have an important role to play in contributing to well-functioning, open and competitive markets by protecting consumers from deceptive, unfair and fraudulent commercial practices and unsafe products, fostering informed consumer decisions and trust, and ensuring a level playing field for businesses, by ensuring fair competition based on quality, price and innovation,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “Today’s Ministerial Meeting has discussed how policymakers can ensure consumer policies help people navigate these new digital and green products, services and options, by adapting to new technology-related risks, by continuing to prioritise consumer safety, and by ensuring consumer policies are well-co-ordinated with other relevant areas, such as competition, digital and environmental policies.”

The OECD also announced the launch of the Global Forum on Consumer Policy. This new forum will bring together policymakers, academics, civil society, businesses, and experts in an inclusive network to collaborate on consumer issues, behavioural economics, technological trends, and emerging consumer policy research.

Participants also addressed ways to protect and empower consumers making sustainable consumption decisions and tackle new consumer product safety risks. A part of the discussion was the safe and responsible use of lithium-ion batteries. With a growing number of safety incidents involving these batteries, the OECD and its members are launching an awareness campaign on their safe and responsible use. The global lithium-ion battery market is projected to reach USD 307.8 billion by 2032, up from USD 59.8 billion in 2022, underscoring the urgency of these efforts.

