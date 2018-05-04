Stronger Dollar Weighs on Oil

Oil prices edged lower Friday morning on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 0.2% at $73.44 a barrel on London’s Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.3% at $68.25 a barrel.

“Oil prices are slightly lower today and the slightly stronger U.S. dollar is the driver,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

Dollar-denominated commodities like oil tend to have an inverse relationship with the dollar. The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against 16 of its peers, was up 0.2% midmorning.

However, Mr. Staunovo said the oil market was mainly awaiting a decision from President Donald Trump on whether the U.S. will pull out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program by a self-imposed May 12 deadline.

Prices have been bolstered in recent weeks on growing expectations Mr. Trump will abandon the deal, triggering a reimposition of economic sanctions on Iran that would hinder its oil output and reduce global supply. Brent climbed to more than three-year highs, breaching the symbolic $75-a-barrel threshold.

“This will be the main issue preoccupying the oil market, with fundamental factors such as stock levels and production data taking a back seat until this has been resolved,” according to analysts at Commerzbank.

Oil-market participants are looking ahead to weekly data Friday afternoon from Baker Hughes on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., a proxy for activity in the sector.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock — the benchmark gasoline contract — was down 0.02% at $2.08 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a Benchmark for diesel, was up 0.5% at $642.25 a metric ton.

