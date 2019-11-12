Study demonstrates improved vessel power efficiency, reduced speed loss with PPG marine hull coatings

PPG yesterday announced results from a study that concluded vessels using its fouling release and antifouling coatings show improved speed and power performance.

PPG conducted the study in collaboration with DNV GL, a provider of risk management and quality assurance services to the global maritime industry that is based in Oslo, Norway.

The study used the hull performance analysis methodology developed by DNV GL to analyze the performance of various major vessel types. These included liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, bulk carriers, crude oil tankers and cruise vessels that use PPG antifouling and fouling release solutions in a variety of operating conditions.

The results demonstrate noteworthy hull performance, with less than 1.5% average speed loss across the variety of ship types and operational conditions. In addition, vessels using PPG SIGMAGLIDE® 1290 fouling release coating demonstrated notable speed and power improvement over the baseline sea trial conditions.

“This study provides additional confirmation that PPG fouling control products contribute to improved vessel performance,” said Tom Molenda, PPG global platform director, marine coatings.

PPG selected DNV GL to partner in the study due to the accuracy of the company’s vessel performance analysis methodology, which is more rigorous than the ISO 19030 standard for measuring changes in hull and propeller performance. DNV GL’s testing procedures introduce advanced filtering and normalization methods that increase the usability of data and yield more accurate results.

DNV GL presented the study’s results at the 4th annual Hull Performance and Insight Conference (HullPIC) in Gubbio, Italy.

The products used in this study – PPG SIGMAGLIDE and PPG SIGMA SAILADVANCE™ marine hull coatings – are part of PPG’s fouling-control product range. The coatings are designed to provide superior fouling protection to vessels operating in the most demanding conditions and environments across the world.

Source: PPG