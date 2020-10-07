STX builds 7,500-cbm LNG re-fueling vessel in cooperation with KRISO

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. has developed a 7,500-cubic-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, the South Korea’s mid-sized shipbuilder said Tuesday.

The company has worked with Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) to develop the new LNG re-fueling ship.

The demand for LNG bunkering vessels is rising along with the increase in orders for ships running on eco-friendly LNG fuel in the light of ever-tightening emission regulations.

Building an LNG bunkering vessel requires advanced technology because the fuel should be kept below minus 163 degrees Centigrade and evaporated to be supplied as fuel.

STX constructed a 6,500-cubic-meter LNG bunkering ship at its shipyard in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province, and delivered it to Shell in 2017 after receiving the order in 2014.

