STX obtains bank guarantee to save latest ship order

South Korea’s troubled mid-sized shipbuilder STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. saved a hard-won vessel order after persuading state leader Korea Development Bank to back the contract.

STX said Wednesday its main creditor bank KDB agreed to provide a refund guarantee for a deal it signed with a Greek shipping company in June to deliver two 50,000-deadweight-ton class tankers.

A refund guarantee is a promise from a bank that in the event the builder fails to meet its contractual obligations, the bank will refund the buyer the installments that have already been paid. A public bank stamp is crucial for the shipbuilder that hangs on a debt relief from KDB and other creditors.

In April, STX avoided a court-led restructuring after creditors agreed to give it another chance to turn its business around by cutting fixed costs by 40 percent. It was denied fresh capital and was left to fund for itself by selling idle properties.

But due to slow progress in asset sales and worsening liquidity woes, banks refused to offer a guarantee to the shipbuilder’s Greek order.

Since then, it has been able to shed some non-core assets and gain backing from KDB to save the order, said a STX official. “Vessel prices are rising fast and we plan to exploit this opportunity by going all-out to win new orders,” the official added.

In July, the company sold off its R&D center in Changwon and most recently a 100,000-ton floating dock at its Gosung shipyard. Other assets put up for sale include employee apartments and a factory site in Jinhae.

The shipbuilder almost faced bankruptcy in April, just nine months after graduating from a court-led restructuring in July 2017.

With the addition of the Greek order, STX Offshore & Shipbuilder now has 17 vessels in its backlog, which will keep its dockyards busy until the first quarter of 2020.

On Thursday, STX shares gained 0.89 percent to close at 17,000 won ($15.14).

