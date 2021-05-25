Su-Nav installs cybersecurity protection on-board owners’ vessels

Su-Nav ship management has installed a cybersecurity device called the Navis Arca on board the managed vessels in its fleet. The move has been driven by a dramatic increase in the number of cyber attacks on shipping lines worldwide.

“As digitization gathers pace within the shipping sector, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of technological devices and applications used within the industry. There are also more vessels being automated than ever before, this has led to a significant rise in the risk of high intensity cyber attacks onboard vessels,” said Su-Nav CEO Sachit Sahoonja.

Su-Nav has collaborated with Necurity Solutions Network Security Pvt Ltd in India to install Navis Arca on board the ship manager’s growing fleet of vessels; the technology can detect and neutralize cyber security threats.

Navis Arca is an IOT based cyber security solution for ships across the world. It allows the cyber security experts to remotely connect to the vessel’s network and perform vulnerability assessment and penetration testing without being physically present in the vessel. The remote audits are in compliance with IMO 428 Resolution.

The device ensures maritime cyber security through pre-loaded customized vulnerability tools which helps to identify all types of existing electronic attacks globally. Acting as the maritime cyber security partner of the ship, the device handles all digital and on-line security issues through its unique features.

The device is a small box designed and developed in-house by Necurity solutions, adapted specifically for the marine environment. The Necurity team made multiple visits to vessels managed by Su-Nav to launch the right product fit for use and suiting the threats posed to the vessels.

Source: Su-Nav