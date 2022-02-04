Subsea joins Shipping Australia as a new member!

Shipping Australia is delighted to welcome Subsea, a provider of professional marine services, as our newest corporate associate member!

The Brisbane, Queensland, headquartered-company offers a wide range of services in support of our diverse maritime industry. To the ocean freight shipping community, it offers international maritime crew transfers to Mackay, Abbot Point, Hay Point, and southeast Queensland in accordance with the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 protocol. And whilst also providing general ship inspections, repairs, maintenance, and supply deliveries to ships at anchor, Subsea offers class-approved UWILD in-water surveys to Lloyd’s, Bureau Veritas, DNV, ABS and ClassNK certification standards.

The company also offers a range of sub-sea services related to salvage, sea-bed scanning, search and rescue, wharf maintenance, diving services, and more depending on the bespoke needs of the customer.

In support of their customers, Subsea operates a range of remotely operated vehicles, including Fifish P3, Seabotix VLBV300 and Falcons, which can carry out a variety of jobs from tank inspections to large offshore projects up to depth of 300 metres. Additionally, the company retains three multi-purpose boats for conducting its marine operations and has access to a range of other vessels, as required.

Subsea Shipping Operations Specialist, Captain Zainol Ahmad, commented:

“We are delighted to be joining Shipping Australia as its newest member and to have the opportunity to work more closely with Australia’s shipping industry. In doing so, the company will be working in partnership with key stakeholders, which will result in better outcomes for our region, including help support the growth and prosperity of Queensland, the east coast and Australia.”

“Furthermore, as a provider of specialist marine services we hope to not only add value through our technical capabilities to the improvement and sustainment of our shipping industry and ports, but also via our commitment to the provision of employment and training opportunities for those seeking to make a career within the maritime industry.”

Shipping Australia CEO, Melwyn Noronha, enthusiastically welcomed aboard our newest member.

“Subsea, as a specialist marine services provider, has a niche role to play in supporting regional Australia’s economic growth. Its maritime activities support the ocean shipping industry, which carries over 99.9% of Australia’s trade in physical goods and commodities, and international trade, which employs about one-in-five Australian workers. Over the last two years, the global shipping industry has had a massive crew change crisis, which had the potential to bring trade to a complete halt. The provision of services that enable crew change is of vital importance.

“Subsea also has extensive experience in a wide range of underwater inspection and salvage jobs. Unfortunately, in a world of heavy moving objects subject to the perils of the sea, it is inevitable that there will be incidents from time-to-time. Australia is fortunate to have highly qualified and experienced providers, like Subsea, who can assist in such situations.

“And, of course, it is beneficial to all of our members that Shipping Australia can consult with such an expert specialist marine services provider. A broader, more diverse, membership can only be of benefit as we provide policy input into government. This will, in turn, benefit our members, the local industry, and Australia. We look forward to working alongside our newest member, Subsea.”

Source: Shipping Australia Limited