Subsea7 secures contract on Gulf of Mexico project

Subsea7 today announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and offshore installation of a water injection flowline, hull piping, and associated subsea infrastructure.

Project management and engineering work will start immediately at Subsea7’s office in Houston, Texas, and offshore activity is expected to begin in 2026.

(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.

Source: Subsea7