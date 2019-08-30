Subsequent Order For Shibatafenderteam For Phase Ii Of Aqaba Container Terminal

The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) is the only container port in Jordan and the primary trade gateway for the Jordanian market, bordering five countries and three continents.

The port handles capacities of 1.2 million TEUs and 1km of berthing. Under a joint Development Agreement between APM Terminals and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), BAM International, a subsidiary of the European BAM Group, built the container terminal in 2013 and the Aqaba New Port in 2014. APM Terminals has invested USD 284 million in developing the terminal’s infrastructure and expanding its capacity.

ShibataFenderTeam already equipped the newly built Aqaba Container Terminal with SPC Cone Fenders back in 2013. Based on the successful delivery of high-quality fender systems, ShibataFenderTeam received the subsequent order for the extension (Phase 2) from the contractor Mantovani in 2016. Our second delivery for the terminal contained 82 SPC 1300 Cone Fender systems, 100 V Fender, 46 T Head Bollards with 100t capacity, and 48 steel safety ladders for the 460m berth extension of the container terminal.

Safety and reliability are two of SFT’s core values that we share with ACT and for this reason we are very proud that we could transfer these values and our expertise to phase I and II of this comprehensive project. The Aqaba New Port is essential for the economic growth of Jordan and surrounding countries, and with a 20% increase in productivity, has already exceeded the expectations of the development project. We look forward to watching the ATC establishing its significance as a Red Sea hub.

Source: Port Strategy