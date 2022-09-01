Subsidiary of the giant Swiss Shipping Company MSC signs agreement with Panama for job opportunities for Panamanian seafarers

The First Registry of Ships in the World (Panama) with more than 8,500 ships registered under its flag and MSC Shipmanagement Limited, a subsidiary of the shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s leading company in terms of container ship capacity and for our ship registry, one of their most important clients, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This MOU has the purpose of promoting the mechanisms that facilitate the promotion of job opportunities for Panamanian officers, cadets and subordinate personnel and the establishment of specialized maritime education and training programs for Panamanian seafarers who need to work on board the various ship segments, whether operated, owned or for which MSC Shipmanagement Limited provides crew management services, including the recruitment and placement of officers, junior staff and cadets.

The Director of the General Directorate of Seafarers of the AMP, Juan Maltez, pointed out that this is a great achievement for Panama, where currently the seafarer contracting market shows an encouraging development and behavior, after having received a strong boost, through this management, thanks to its approach of coordinating and joining efforts with the different maritime, logistics and port sectors, both public and private maritime universities, as well as the visit to important shipping companies and enterprises, to promote the placement in the national and international maritime industry of Panamanian officers, cadets and seafarers, who have high-level professional training, competitiveness and who are at the forefront of the technological requirements that guarantee safe and reliable maritime transport, favoring the image of our country and the competence of our seafarers”.

For Panama, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), signed the Agreement, represented by the Director of the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM), Juan Maltez and, on behalf of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), signed Captain Prabhat Jha, General Director of the Group and CEO of MSC Shipmanagement Ltd Cyprus. Also present were the Ambassador and Consul General of Panama in Greece and recurring in Cyprus, H.E. Julie Lymberopulos.

MSC Shipmanagement Limited, the youngest member of the MSC family, is engaged in the management operations of around 500 ships through the growth of human capital, the development and adoption of the right technology and the continued collaboration of the maritime industry, for which it employs nearly 14,000 people, including ground staff in Cyprus, India, Ukraine and the Philippines, as well as qualified crew on board cargo and cruise ships managed by MSC.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority