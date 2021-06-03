Success of Wärtsilä Cargo Handling Systems continues with order for another Very Large Gas Carrier

The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply another of its successful Gas Cargo Handling Systems, emphasizing once again the efficiency and reliability of the system. This latest order was placed by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in April 2021. The Wärtsilä system will be installed in a 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessel being built for a tanker operator.

The state-of-the-art Wärtsilä system includes a LPG reliquefaction system for cargo condensing and an automated control system. Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for June 2022.

The Ship Machinery Procurement Department at DSME has been pleased with the Wärtsilä cooperation: “We appreciate the support given by Wärtsilä and we are convinced that this is the best possible solution for the VLGC.”

“Our systems are very much in demand right now, which is a clear endorsement of their efficiency. .We have worked closely earlier with the DSME yard and are pleased to have been selected again for this project,” said Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Source: Wärtsilä