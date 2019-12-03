Successes in IMO expected to boost Indonesia as global maritime axis

Indonesia’s successes in being re-elected as council member of category C for the 2020-2021 period of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and an external auditor of IMO could become a momentum to materialize the country’s vision as a world’s maritime axis.

“I hope that with our successes in IMO, the government could definitively materialize (Indonesia) as a world’s maritime axis, which was the slogan yesterday,” Agung Firman Sampurna, chairman of the State Audit Board (BPK), said in Jakarta over the weekend.

This momentum is expected to push the government to work hard to materialize Indonesia as a global maritime axis.

As an initial step, the concept of the world’s maritime axis could be elaborated into regulations, and not a mere concept, according to him.

“A definitive policy package needs to be made by whoever is involved, concerning its measure and targets, so we could check its accountability and performance,” he remarked.

He cited a bureaucracy reform policy as an example. In the beginning, the policy was seen as a grey concept because it was not certain and every stakeholder had different views and programs.

Later, the government issued Government Regulation No 71 Year 2010 on The Government Accounting Standard, elaborating a grand design on comprehensive bureaucracy reform covering its size, targets and those involved.

“The global maritime axis should be made like that. A definitive policy package needs to be made, (elaborating) who to be involved, the size and the targets to be. So, we could check its future accountability and performance,” he said.

The Indonesian State Audit Board has been appointed the external auditor of IMO for the 2020-2023 period, besting Britain and Italy at the IMO Assembly held in London on November 29.

Indonesia is the first Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to become IMO’s external auditor, Foreign Minister Retno P Marsudi said during a press conference in Jakarta Saturday.

Seventy-five out of 142 IMO member states voted for Indonesia and 64 countries voted for Britain, while three countries abstained, she said.

Indonesia was also reelected a Category C member of IMO`s Council for the 2020-2021 period at the 31st IMO Assembly held From Nov 25 until Dec 4, 2019.

Source: ANTARA