Successful course held on Rulefinder Familiarization in Segumar-Miami

A series of in-house training courses for technical personnel is planned to be held at Segumar-Miami. The courses are designed to keep abreast on the latest developments of the main shipping topics and they will be delivered over the next weeks.

The “Rulefinder Familiarization Course” (Version 9.32, July 2019), took place last week and is the first of a series of training courses designed for inspectors and other technical staff of the Segumar-Miami office.

The first course offered full detailed information and specifications regarding to Statutory requirements, including:

12 international conventions and protocols

SOLAS and MARPOL

Over 30 international codes, including ISPS, ISM, IBC, IGC, and LSA codes

IMO Assembly, MSC and MEPC resolutions and circulars

ILO conventions

Common Structural Rules, including: Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers, January 2019.

Classification requirements:

Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships, and additionally, those for specialized ship types, including special service craft and naval ships,

Provisional Rules, e.g. for existing bulk carriers.

Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Offshore Units.

One of the recommendations made by Segumar-Miami is the use of Rulefinder and Rules and Standard Set (RSS) available on IACS website as detailed below:

IACS Procedures Requirements (PRs),

Common Structural Rules (CSR) applicable for Bulk Carriers & Double Hull Oil Tankers,

Unified Requirements (URs),

Unified Interpretations (UIs),

Guidelines & Recommendations and Other Technical information that should be used by flag state surveyors of Segumar International Offices as reference information, as appropriate and as applicable.

Segumar-Miami also recommends specifically the use of IACS Unified Requirements URZ ´Survey & Certification´ as well as other IACS publications as an external support documents and as reference information during the process of revision of technical documentation and for a constant update about statutory certification and services including international regulations.

The course was designed and prepared by Eng. Frank Marmol, who recently moved to Miami as Head of the Segumar-Miami office. Eng. Marmol has ample experience as instructor and trainer, and has designed the whole series of courses specially for the personnel in the Segumar-Miami office.

The whole series will cover topics such as BWMC, MLC, HSSC, GTCS as well as the most important international conventions and codes such as SOLAS, MARPOL, Tonnage, Load Line, ISM. ISPS, MLC, HSSC among others.

The continue training of the personnel in the registry offices is of paramount importance, and Panama as the largest registry in the world, has a responsibility to ensure that its personnel is trained and keeps abreast with the constant developments that emanates from IMO.

Segumar Offices provide technical support and certification for ships and seafarers related to international maritime conventions and forthcoming regulations for the industry. These include annual safety inspection (ASI), additional surveys for correction of ship deficiencies inspected by PSC or Flag State Administrations, casualty investigations, publications, communications and requirements under Panamanian flag, national and international regulations, issuance and endorsement of certificates and technical enquiries amongst other services.

The Department of Maritime Safety, known as Segumar, is the Technical Office of the Panamanian Registry; created in 1977 and was originally located in New York, where it dealt with all technical issues for nearly 3 decades, until the late eighties when it was transferred to the Panama Maritime Authority Headquarters in Panama City, Republic of Panama.

The Segumar-Miami office covers the area of USA, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, Alaska and the Caribbean Region.

SEGUMAR OFFICES OUTSIDE PANAMA

Currently, Panama Maritime Authority maintains the SEGUMAR main office in Panama, and has also representative offices located in the main important maritime cities of the world: Miami & Houston (USA); London (UK); Dubai (UAE); Seoul & Busan (Korea); Piraeus (Greece); Shanghai (China); Mumbai (India); Singapore; Tokyo & Imabari (Japan); Istanbul (Turkey) and Manila (Philippines).These offices combined, can offer services to shipowners 24/7.

Each Segumar Regional Office is fully independent and can provide the full technical service to Panamanian ships and managers under the supervision of the head office located in Panama.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority, ISM Shipping