Successful Re-Float of the vessel Heng Tong 77

First salvage operation in Pakistan successfully accomplished by Authorized Salvage Contractor Seamax Marine Services, a local salvage company, on 07 September 2021. The major challenges we retaliated strategically were adverse swell and wind, tow-distance and reducing the grounding reaction.

The vessel Heng Tong 77 was stranded since 21st July 2021 and re-floated without any considerable casualty to team members or to the environment prudently with improvised strategies being relevantly implied by the team.

An initial survey was carried out on 26th July 2021 by the team led by Capt. Faisal Rehman, the pilot surveyor specialist.

We also attempted in the month of August, high tide times but were unsuccessful due to unfavourable weather then in our first attempt in the month of September, we were successful.

Heng Tong 77 was stranded at Clifton beach, Karachi since 21 July 2021, when the nation was rejoicing first day of BBQ Eid ul Adha Holidays. The vessel was en-route to Istanbul when it arrived from Shanghai when it drifted and stranded on Clifton beach on July 21 2021 upon experiencing adverse weather conditions.

“For the first time, a stranded ship has been rescued safely using local capabilities – a milestone in the country’s shipping industry.” – says Mr. Mehmood Maulvi, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) on Maritime Affairs, in a media briefing.

After the August attempts, the Salvage Engineer/company owner, Humayun Shaikh created a plan consulting with his Salvage Master Captain Asif Tauni and his coordinator Captain Altaf Awan, tug masters Khalid and Iqbal and rest of the team including Chief Afzal Sarroyya, offshore projects lead supervisor, Muhammad Ali, an offshore expert and the whole team and onshore subcontractors Ayan Shipbreakers was well-coordinated and prepared for a fail-safe successful attempt. The whole Seamax team named the plan as “Seamax Bullet Proof Salvage Plan” and the company director Arif Shaikh Project Director with his partner Usman Imran was very happy and confident with the upcoming outcome.

With the grace of Almighty Allah, we are grateful to the people of Pakistan including our families for their hope and prayers, owner of the vessel and all authorities involved especially Pakistan Navy, Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Coast Guards, KPT and Sindh Police and the shipping agent Captain Asim Iqbal for rendering all out support. Special thanks are due for SAPM Mr. Mehmood Maulvi who remained supportive in every possible manner throughout the operation.

All our team members and equipment, especially masters of tug boat, flat top barge, Multicat, onshore machinery support, accumulating total 130 crew members onshore and offshore involved, delivered 100% efficiency and were truly dedicated to the extreme for the project success considering it to be a national cause.

