Successful refloating of the M/V “Navios Amaryllis”

in Hellenic Shipping News 31/08/2021

On 19 August 2019, the M/V “NAVIOS AMARYLLIS” (GT 32,415 – DWT 58,735), in ballast, grounded on Rasfaree reef in the Kaafu Atoll, the Maldives. The vessel was on a voyage from Tuticorin, India to Saldanha Bay, South Africa.

On the same day, Tsavliris were contracted under LOF and mobilised tugs (namely the AHTS “VIRGO” and “‘MAHA WEWA”), equipment and personnel. All necessary environmental precautions were taken in order to protect the environmentally sensitive area.
Tsavliris cooperated closely with the local authorities and first-class subcontractors, including Environmental Pollution specialist “Polyeco”.

Before refloating the vessel, about 1,600 tonnes of bunker fuel and lubricants were transferred from lower to topside tanks to prevent the pollution risk.

On 29 August, the casualty was successfully refloated without any oil spill and the vessel is anchored at the Ports Limited area, Male.
Source: Tsavliris Salvage

