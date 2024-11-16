Successful Showcase in Rotterdam: LAMILUX sets new standards for the tank container industry

From November 12 to 14, 2024, LAMILUX Composites GmbH showcased its groundbreaking FRP solutions for the tank container industry at Intermodal in Rotterdam. Under the motto “Ultimate Tank Container Cladding for Maximum Efficiency,” Europe’s leading manufacturer of fiber-reinforced plastics impressed with innovative products, a strong presence, and an enthusiastic audience of industry professionals.

Highlights and Product Innovations: Maximum Efficiency with Superior Durability

Intermodal 2024 provided the perfect platform to highlight the exceptional features of LAMILUX High Strength X-treme Gelcoat and High Strength Impact Sunsation®. Both products stood out due to:

Exceptional Strength: Up to 400% stronger than conventional composite materials, making them ideal for demanding applications.

Lightweight Design: Up to 70% lighter than steel, reducing container weight by up to 40 kg.

Outstanding UV Resistance: 20 times higher durability against weathering, ensuring long-lasting gloss and color retention.

The ability to significantly reduce operating costs through the use of LAMILUX cladding was particularly well received. With their high durability, LAMILUX solutions reduce maintenance and repair expenses, minimize downtime, and enhance tank container efficiency.

Enthusiasm for the Exclusive Trade Show Highlight

A standout attraction was the original tank container exhibited by our partner NRS, featuring LAMILUX FRP cladding. On a dedicated area, visitors experienced the materials firsthand and discovered their practical applications. Numerous discussions centered on the advantages of LAMILUX cladding in real-world use, emphasizing the products’ relevance to the tank container industry.

Positive Feedback from Industry Professionals

LAMILUX’s booth, H42, served as a well-visited hub for industry experts, decision-makers, and potential business partners. The combination of technological innovations, exceptional customer service, and an impressive product display generated numerous qualified leads and valuable feedback from attendees. “We saw great interest from manufacturers, operators, and leasing companies during the event. The market clearly recognized the significant benefits our products provide. The trade show was a tremendous success for us,” summarized Colin Blaschke regarding LAMILUX’s participation at Intermodal.

Outlook and Conclusion

Intermodal 2024 once again demonstrated that LAMILUX Composites GmbH is among the innovation leaders in the tank container industry. With its combination of technological expertise, reliable product quality, and a clear focus on customer needs, LAMILUX has set new benchmarks and forged promising future partnerships.

The LAMILUX team extends its gratitude to all visitors, partners, and customers who made this trade show a resounding success. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with you on sustainable, efficient solutions for the transport industry.

Source: LAMILUX