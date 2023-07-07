Suez Canal Announced Tarriff Reduction for Chemical tankers

For further enhancing the mutual benefits of both the Suez Canal Authority and its clients, as well as to promote transits via the Suez Canal, kindly be informed that we have issued a new circular (attached) for “Chemical & Other Liquid Bulk” tankers as follows:

A. For Chemical & Other Liquid Bulk Tankers operating between the “American Gulf” on one side and the below areas at India and its eastern ports (including Far East area) on the other side, shall be granted the following rebate percentages:

1. Ports west of the Indian subcontinent (starting from “Karachi, Pakistan” until Cochin at the west of India), shall be granted a rebate of 25% of Suez Canal normal tolls.

2. Ports located east of “Cochin port” until before “Port Klang”, shall be granted a rebate of 55% of Suez Canal normal tolls.

3. “Port Klang” and its eastern ports, shall be granted a rebate of 75% of Suez Canal normal tolls.

B. For Chemical & Other Liquid Bulk Tankers operating between ports at the “East Coast of North America” on one side and the below areas at India and its eastern ports (including Far East area) on the other side, shall be granted the following rebate percentages:

1. Ports located east of “Cochin port” until before “Port Klang”, shall be granted a rebate of 15% of Suez Canal normal tolls.

2. “Port Klang” and its eastern ports, shall be granted a rebate of 25% of Suez Canal normal tolls.

This circular went into force for vessels sailing from the port of origin starting from 1 July 2023. You may find additional information by visiting our portal at: https://www.suezcanal.gov.eg/English/Navigation/NavigationCirculars/Pages/Cir32023_21-6-2023.aspx

Source: Suez Canal Authority