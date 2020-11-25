Suez Canal Authority Halves Tolls for VLCC Tankers

As an encouragement for laden VLCCs & ULCCs (of DWT more than 250,000 tons) to transit the Suez Canal; Suez Canal Authority had decided the following:

VLCCs & ULCCs (of DWT more than 250,000 tons) loaded from “ports at North West of Europe till the port of Gibraltar” and heading to “Ports at South East of Asia & the Far East starting from Port Klang and its Eastern ports” shall be granted a rebate of 48% from Suez Canal normal tolls.

The afore mentioned VLCCs or ULCCs are allowed to conduct the following commercial operations:

1) Stopping at any intermediate port(s) to discharge a part of its cargo before transiting the Suez Canal in laden condition.

2) Stopping at any intermediate port(s) after transiting the Suez Canal in laden condition to continue loading.

Conditions of applying the Circular:

1)Any operating company wishing to benefit from this circular must submit a request through its shipping agency before the tankers sailing from port of origin. The request must state: vessel’s particulars, origin port, sailing date, destination port, intermediate ports & the reason of calling such ports, ETA to Suez Canal, vessel’s condition upon transit (laden/ballast) and the type & quantity of cargo. (as per the attached request form)

2) Full normal Suez Canal transit tolls to be paid upon transit and the rebate amount will be refunded after submitting all the required documents within one calendar year starts the following day of transit

This circular is applicable to laden VLCCs & ULCCs (of DWT more than 250,000 tons) sailing from port of origin from 1st of December 2020 till 31st of May 2021.

Source: Suez Canal Authority