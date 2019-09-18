Suez Canal Authority Offers Rebates for LNG Tankers

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) always pays attention to its user’s best interest, to be the first choice for ships of all kinds.

Meeting with market conditions and to encourage more LNG tankers to transit the Suez Canal, the SCA has issued Periodical including amendment to circular 7/2017, concerning LNG tankers operating between between the “American Gulf” (starting from Miami port and its western ports within the “American Gulf”), ports South of the “American Gulf”, “Arabian Gulf” (ports within the Arabian Gulf starting from the port of Muscat), India and eastern ports to pass through Suez Canal;

Suez Canal Authority has decided the following:-;

1- Amending “para 2” & “para 3” of “Article One” to read as follows:

LNG tankers (laden/ ballast) operating between the “American Gulf” (starting from Miami port and its western ports within the “American Gulf”), ports South of the “American Gulf” and the below areas shall be granted the following percentages:

a) Eastern ports to the port of Kochi up to Singapore a rebate of 50% from Suez Canal normal tolls.

b) Singapore ports and its eastern ports a rebate of 75% from Suez Canal normal tolls.

2- Para (1 ) of “Article One”, “Article Two” and “Article Three” of the circular shall remain in force.

3- This periodical is applicable to LNG carriers transiting the Suez Canal starting from the 1st of October 2019 till the 30thof June 2020.

Source: Suez Canal Authority