Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023 – chairman

Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023, the canal authority’s chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday.

Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.

The fee increase will be applied starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yousri Mohammed, Writing by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Louise Heavens)