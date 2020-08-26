Suez canal Chairman Says 12,000 Ships Crossed The Waterway Since January

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie revealed in a phone-in Monday a number of figures.

Rabie stated that the number of ships that crossed the waterway since January has reached 12,000, and that a large ship would pay $1 million to cross the international waterway.

As for the gains of digging a parallel canal in 2015, Rabie said that one ship can now carry up to 26,000 containers. He added that the authority covered the costs of the digging four months after the new canal’s inauguration.

The Suez Canal chairman said that the upgrade of 16 surveillance stations is underway, and will be over in September.

Source: Egypt Today